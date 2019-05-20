Kazakhstan looks forward to welcome Belarus' president in H2 2019

MINSK. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan is looking forward to a visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in the second half of 2019," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told the media, BelTA has learned.

According to him, a visit of the Belarusian president to Kazakhstan will help strengthen the existing agreements and enable the two countries to step up bilateral cooperation.



"Kazakhstan and Belarus are the only countries in the CIS which have sighed a social and economic cooperation agreement till 2026. Belarus' experience in industry and technology, its achievements in social and economic development are of great importance to Kazakhstan. We value both our mutual trade and multiple humanitarian ties," Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said.



The ambassador noted that bilateral trade balance has shifted significantly in favor of Belarus and Kazakhstan seeks to redress the balance. "I have met with Belarus' Prime Minister Sergei Rumas and Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin who have recognized our intention," he added.



Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said that Kazakhstan's parliamentary delegation visited Belarus in mid-April. The visit included a meeting in the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. "We have agreed to set up a large innovation project -to assemble Belarusian drones in Kazakhstan.

After a thorough analysis and study, we have decided to launch this project in cooperation with Belarus because the value for money ratio, common mentality and the relations between the two countries in general will provide for successful implementation of this large project," he said, BelTA reports.