ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan lost to South Korea 3-0 in an Olympic men's hockey tune-up game on Monday.

As previously reported, Kazakh won the first game against the hosts two days earlier 3-1.

Olympic men's hockey tune-up matches:

Kazakhstan- South Korea

Goals:

1-0 - 21:16 Testwuide (Kim Won-jun). Powerplay

2-0 - 52:48 Park Woo-sang. Equal strength

3-0 - 59:26 Swift. Powerplay