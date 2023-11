ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated Davis Cup rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After a 3-2 defeat to Serbia in Belgrade in the Davis Cup first round, Team Kazakhstan slid to №14 in the rankings.

Great Britain tops the rankings with 25919.38 points. Coming in at №2 is Czech Republic with 24581.25 points. Switzerland rounds out the top 3 with 18331.25.