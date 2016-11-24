Kazakhstan lost 7 positions in FIFA’s annual ranking

ASTANA KAZINFORM The FIFA's updated ranking of national teams has been published recently, Sports.kz reports. Kazakhstan's team lost 7 positions in it. And today the team ranks the 97th place vs. last year's 90th. Argentina is still the leader, Brazilians are the third and Germany has jumped to the second place.

FIFA ranking as of November 24, 2016:

1 (1). Argentina - 1634 points

2 (3). Brazil - 1544

3 (2). Germany - 1433

4 (6). Chile - 1404

5 (4). Belgium - 1368

6 (5). Colombia - 1345

7 (7). France - 1305

8 (8). Portugal - 1229

9 (9). Uruguay - 1187

10 (10). Spain - 1166

29 (29). Ukraine - 804

55 (53). Russia - 592

62 (48). Uzbekistan - 558

74 (77). Belarus - 470

87 (125). Armenia - 412

90 (88). Azerbaijan - 386

97 (90). Kazakhstan - 354

106 (98). Lithuania - 324

112 (116). Latvia - 304

119 (122). Georgia - 281

122 (119). Estonia - 266

124 (99). Kyrgyzstan - 265

131 (140). Tajikistan - 231

143 (114). Turkmenistan - 200

162 (173). Moldova - 138