Kazakhstan lost 7 positions in FIFA’s annual ranking
17:57, 24 November 2016
ASTANA KAZINFORM The FIFA's updated ranking of national teams has been published recently, Sports.kz reports. Kazakhstan's team lost 7 positions in it. And today the team ranks the 97th place vs. last year's 90th. Argentina is still the leader, Brazilians are the third and Germany has jumped to the second place.
FIFA ranking as of November 24, 2016:
1 (1). Argentina - 1634 points
2 (3). Brazil - 1544
3 (2). Germany - 1433
4 (6). Chile - 1404
5 (4). Belgium - 1368
6 (5). Colombia - 1345
7 (7). France - 1305
8 (8). Portugal - 1229
9 (9). Uruguay - 1187
10 (10). Spain - 1166
29 (29). Ukraine - 804
55 (53). Russia - 592
62 (48). Uzbekistan - 558
74 (77). Belarus - 470
87 (125). Armenia - 412
90 (88). Azerbaijan - 386
97 (90). Kazakhstan - 354
106 (98). Lithuania - 324
112 (116). Latvia - 304
119 (122). Georgia - 281
122 (119). Estonia - 266
124 (99). Kyrgyzstan - 265
131 (140). Tajikistan - 231
143 (114). Turkmenistan - 200
162 (173). Moldova - 138