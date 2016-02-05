Kazakhstan lost to China 0:3 at Federation Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboyeva retired mid-match at the third team match between Kazakhstan and China at the Federation Cup, Sports.kz informs.

The match was stopped in the first set at the score 3:2 in favour of the Chinese tennis players.

Thus, the women's tennis team of Kazakhstan lost to China 0:3.

Earlier the team of Kazakhstan defeated the team of South Korea - 3:0, and lost to Chinese Taipei - 1:2.