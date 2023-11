ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Chinese Saisai Zheng played the second team match at the Federation Cup, Sports.kz informs.

Chinese tennis player defeated Putintseva in two sets - 6:3, 6:3, which ensured the victory of China over Kazakhstan.

Yulia Putintseva and Galina Voskoboyeva will also play a meaningless in terms of the final outcome match against Chinese Chen Liang and Yafan Wang.