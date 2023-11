ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan lost to Norway 2:3 after the 2nd period in today's IIHF World Championship match in Moscow, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Norwegian player Ken André Olimb became the first to hit the puck into the Kazakh team's gate. Brandon Bochenski leveled the game with another puck. The period ended with the third goal from Mathis Olimb.