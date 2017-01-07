Kazakhstan lowered oil production by 20,000 bpd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has proceeded to performance of its obligation to OPEC, "Astana" TV channel informed with reference to the RoK Ministry of Energy.

As explained by the Director of the Department of Development of Oil Industry Kuandyk Kulmurzin, since January the country has reduced oil production level by 20,000 barrels per day, as it was earlier agreed during the meeting of the oil cartel.

Kulmurzin did not name the oil fields which are covered by this decision. Earlier Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev mentioned the fields in Aktobe, Kyzylorda and West-Kazakhstan regions where natural production decline was observed.

"We produce by 20,000 barrels less now. During the first half of the year OPEC members and observer countries will meet again. During the meetings the control mechanism and next steps and plans will be decided", Kuandyk Kulmurzin said.

Reportedly, Saudi Arabia has reduced production by 486 barrels per day, as agreed during the OPEC meeting on November 30.