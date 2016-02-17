Kazakhstan lures Arab investment into its industrial projects

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh embassy in the United Arab Emirates and our Consulate General in Dubai plans to hold four business forums in the UAE.

The first out of four forums - the second Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum - opened in the capital of the UAE on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Astana city administration.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Astana city Nuraly Aliyev and First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber H.E. Ebraheem Mahmood Mohamed Al Mahmood took the floor at the event to greet its participants.

Within the framework of the forum Kazakhstani entrepreneurs are expected to establish direct business contacts with potential investors from the UAE.

Recall that the first Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum was held on October 28, 2015 in Astana on the initiative of the Kazakh embassy in the UAE. The UAE was represented by a high-profile delegation led by Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber H.E. Mohamed Thani Murshed Grannam Al Rumaithi and consisting of representatives of Aldar Properties, Trillion General Trading, Zahira, Agthia, Emirates Post, Mawasim Holidays and other companies.

At the forum, the Kazakhstani and UAE businessmen exchanged ideas and discussed promising areas of mutually profitable cooperation.

The UAE delegation also visited facilities in the Astana Industrial Park and participated in the VI International Investment Forum AstanaInvest-2015.

It is worth mentioning that presently Kazakhstan is trying to attract Arab investment into its industrial and innovative projects in the conditions of global turbulence and expand commercial ties with the UAE.

