Kazakhstan, Macau to abolish visa regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov met with leadership of the Macau Special Administrative Region of China

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed, the parties exchanged diplomatic notes confirming their intentions to sign an intergovernmental agreement on mutual abolition of visa regime in the nearest outlook. The sides discussed also the prospects of expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Macau in economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian and tourism sectors.



Idrissov met also with his foreign colleagues during his trip to China. In particular, the Kazakh FM met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for discussing the outcomes of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to China and the course of implementation of the agreements reached between the Kazakh, Chinese leaders.



Besides, the parties discussed the relevant issues of the Kazakhstan-China cooperation at the international platforms, such the Conference on Interaction in Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the oncoming membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



At a meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, the sides discussed the preparation for the Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia to be held this year and the relevant issues of international agenda.



E.Idrissov had also negotiations with the foreign ministers of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Egypt etc. The talks focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation of Kazakhstan with these countries and their participation in the EXPO 2017.