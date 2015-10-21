Kazakhstan, Macedonia celebrate 20 years of diplomatic relations establishment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Macedonia Nurbakh Rustemov visited Skopje (Macedonia) on October 14-16, 2015 to participate in the official ceremony of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Macedonia.

In the framework of the visit Rustemov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia Nikola Poposki, Minister of Justice Adnan Jashari, Minister of Foreign Investment (without Portfolio) Furkan Chako, members of the Assembly (Parliament) Vladimir Dortsev, Pavle Sazdov and Vasko Naumoski. During the talks the sides discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Macedonian relations in politics, economy and culture. The parties emphasized particularly their interest in intensification of mutual visits at the level of governments and parliaments, in increasing the volume of trade as well as in expanding legal framework. The Macedonian side recognizes the leading position of Kazakhstan in the region and the relevance of Kazakhstan's initiatives at the international arena. Source: MFA press service