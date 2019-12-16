Kazakhstan made great progress over the years of independence, Ambassador of Qatar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Qatar National Day an official reception took place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The event held n December 15 drew the participation of the representatives of Kazakhstan, diplomatic corps, accredited international organization, business circles.

Addressing those present Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan al Rumaihi congratulated Kazakhstan on the Independence day. He noted that over the years of independence Kazakhstan achieved great success in the region and international arena.

«Opening of the direct air service between Qatar and Kazakhstan in 2020 will contribute to further development of trade, economic, and cultural ties between the nations,» the Ambassador added.

He also briefed on the package of big infrastructure projects Qatar realizes as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup in 2020.