Kazakhstan makes COVID-19 testing mandatory for inbound foreign nationals Oct 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inbound foreign nationals without a PCR test will be banned from entering Kazakhstan, chief state sanitary officer on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform reports.

«Starting from October 6, foreign citizens travelling from abroad by air without a PCR test, not older than 72 hours, will be banned from entering Kazakhstan,» Sadvakas Baigabulov revealed.

As for nationals of Kazakhstan who will return to Kazakhstan by international flights and having no PCR test, not older than 72 hours, they will be placed into a special quarantine facilities for 48 hours for on-site COVID-19 testing.

According to Baigabulov, the entry ban and mandatory PCR testing applies to all countries Kazakhstan has air communication with at this point.

Baigabulov added that the same requirements will apply to all railway, maritime and other types of travelers arriving in Kazakhstan.

Earlier the chief sanitary officer on transport announced that the new requirements regarding COVID-19 applying to Kazakhstani nationals and foreign citizens arriving from the 2nd category of countries will be introduced by the Kazakh Government in the first decade of October.

On Wednesday, September 30, Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Alexei Troi revealed Kazakhstan will suspend the restoration of air communication with other countries, not increase the number of restored flights and curb the number of flights with Turkey to stop the further spread of coronavirus starting from October 5.

Also, according to Tsoi, passengers arriving from the countries with which Kazakhstan has restored air communication must go through a temperature check, fill out a survey, and have a PCR certificate with a negative result (no more than 3 calendar days should pass from the moment of taking the test till the scheduled flight arrival time).