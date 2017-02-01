Kazakhstan makes its plans a reality despite crisis - expert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - It is high time to proceed to the third stage in Kazakhstan's development - the third modernization, rector of the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University Kuat Baimyrzayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"The third stage in the development of our country will be a powerful breakthrough. If we don't seize this moment, if we don't enter the list of the world's most developed countries, if we don't lift our economy to a higher level, we will lag behind other countries. We cannot lag behind, we must be among the countries that modernize their economies and IT technologies. Some economic sectors may disappear as a result of the modernization. So we must be ready to make changes in the domestic labor market," Baimyrzayev said.



The rector of the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University stressed that President Nazarbayev's decision to modernize economy is a bold one.



""It is high time for modernization. I think that the people of Kazakhstan and our youth will support that process. The primary goal of the recent state-of-the-nation address is to implement the Kazakhstan 2050 Development Strategy and enter the world's top 30 developed countries. It will make our economy competitive. I'm glad that during the crisis Kazakhstan is able to proceed with the reforms. That means Kazakhstan is economically stable and able to make its plans and goals a reality," Baimyrzayev concluded.