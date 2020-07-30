Kazakhstan makes wearing masks outdoors mandatory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Face masks will be mandatory in Kazakhstan following the amends to the order of the chief medical officer published on the website of the Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani people are legally obliged to wear face masks in closed premises such as pharmacies, shops, offices, medical organizations, public service enterprise as well as in public transport and outdoors.

Face masks are also mandatory for people when delivering help to a person with possible exposure to the virus as well as for those experiencing high temperature, coughs, and sneezing.

It is said that those breaching the face-mask-wearing rule are to face administrative penalties.