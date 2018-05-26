Kazakhstan, Maldives explore ways to expand coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov received Thoriq Ibrahim, Special Envoy of the President of Maldives and Minister of Environment and Energy of Maldives, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation and mutual support of the initiatives of the two countries within international organizations. Participants of the meeting expressed hope the Republic of Maldives will join the Statute of the Islamiс Organization for Food Security as soon as possible. It was initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev during Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the organization.



It was noted that constructive relations and mutual support will further expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.







Minister Abdrakhmanov went on to invite the government and businessmen of the Republic of Maldives to visit Kazakhstan to explore business opportunities, in particular within the framework of the International Center of Green Technologies and Investment Projects and the International IT-Startups Technopark Astana Hub. He also drew attention of his interlocutor to the fact that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Maldives can cooperate in tourism sector.



Moreover, the sides are reportedly working on an air communication agreement.



Thoriq Ibrahim, in turn, asked the Kazakh side to support the candidacy of the Republic of Maldives as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2019-2020.







He also noted that Kazakhstan's experience in the development of renewable energy sources in the light of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 can be useful for the Republic of Maldives.