Kazakhstan maps out course for social justice, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Stephan Gandola shared his views on the inauguration speech of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

"The President's inauguration is, first of all, the most important speech of the President-elect who announced his plans for the next presidential term. The President outlined ten priorities necessary for the development of the whole country, leader of Central Asia and important partner of the EU," he said.



"The housing policy for the low-income made a great impression on me. This move demonstrates the socially-oriented country that moves towards social justice," he added.