Kazakhstan march held in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM On Sunday, December 13, 2020, a 29-kilometer walking March was held in Tokyo to mark the 29th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan students and members of the Kazakh diaspora, as well as representatives of business and academic circles in Japan took part in the event, organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan. The march took about 6 hours along the Tama River Trail.





Wataru Sato, Representative of the Institute of Central Asia and the Caucasus of Japan, noted the theme of sports is becoming particularly relevant in the country on the eve of the Olympic Games and he wanted to congratulate the People of Kazakhstan on Independence Day with his participation in this sports event, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

Abdibek Kalibek, representative of the Kazakh diaspora, a Chinese citizen stressed that the annual March is an excellent opportunity to meet with compatriots in the open air and he recommends as a doctor walking to strengthen immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Kazakhstan’s citizen Anton Golub, this event is an original way to celebrate the Independence Day of Kazakhstan far from the Motherland.

The walking march was held for the third time and has become a good tradition for Kazakhstanis and friends of Kazakhstan in Japan, but this year the scale of the event was reduced due to the epidemiological situation in the country.