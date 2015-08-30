Kazakhstan marks 20th anniversary of Constitution (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today people of Kazakhstan celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Constitution was adopted at the nationwide constitutional referendum back in 1995. The document was amended twice in 1998 and 2007.

The Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the fundamental law of the country reflecting the will of Kazakh people and their aspiration to establish a democratic, legal and social state. The highest values according to the Constitution are the individual, his or her rights and freedoms. "I am convinced that we chose the right path at the constitutional referendum on August 30, 1995," President Nazarbayev said while speaking at the international conference themed "Constitution: unity, stability, prosperity" held at the Palace of Independence in Astana on August 28, 2015. The Constitution serves as a solid foundation for gradual development of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan's 20-year long history proves that.