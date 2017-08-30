Kazakhstan marks Constitution Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan marks ConstitutionDay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Constitution is the main law of the country reflecting the will of the nation and its aspiration to the formation of a democratic, rule-of-law and social state. It defines fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens and declares "an individual, his life, rights and freedoms" as its main values.

The basic law of the country was adopted at a nationwide referendum on August 30, 1995. Since then, the Constitution of the country has been amended a number of times.

Adopted on March 10, 2017, after a nationwide discussion, the law "On amendments and changes to the Constitution of Kazakhstan" represents the fourth its reform. A considerable part of amendments concerned redistribution of powers between different branches of government, including strengthening the role of the Parliament; the transfer of some presidential powers to the Government and the Parliament; the new role of the President, and the modernization of the judicial system. Additionally, the reform introduced some changes related to local government and the procedure of amending the Constitution. The amendments were aimed at implementing the 100 Concrete Steps Plan of the Nation.

August 30 was declared as the day off in Kazakhstan. Mass events dedicated to this holiday are being held countrywide.