Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Fatherland Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Defender of the Fatherland Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the 7th of May, the day when the Armed Forces of the sovereign Republic of Kazakhstan were established, Kazinform reports.

The First President-the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed the corresponding decree on 7 May 1992.



Until 2012 the Defender of the Fatherland Day was marked as a professional holiday of military men, however, thanks to the amendments to the legislation, it has become the national holiday.



It should be noted that thousands of women serve in the Kazakh Armed Forces as well, so it is no purely ‘a male holiday' in Kazakhstan.