Kazakhstan marks Family Day today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has been celebrating the Family Day since 2013. It is falls on the second Sunday of the first autumn month, September.

It is an important holiday for the country and every single one. Family is the backbone of every man alive.



"Happiness for many people is having family and children," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said while visiting the new Ak Saray Wedding Palace in Karaganda, highlighting the importance of strengthening the institution of the family and upbringing of the younger generation.

5,454 marriages were registered over the first six months of 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan against 4,960 registered in the same period of 2017. Thus, the number of registered marriages this year showed an increase by 10 percent as compared to the previous year.



For the past 20 years the average age of people get married approaches to 30 years old. Currently young people prefer to make a more deliberate choice when getting married. They start paying more attention to kids and their families. Back to the 2000s the minimum marriage age reached 20-21 years old, the official website of the Astana administration reads.