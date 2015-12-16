ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan marks its Independence Day today - the main holiday for the nation.

The holiday is celebrated on December 16 and 17 in accordance with the Law of Kazakhstan "On state independence of Kazkahstan" signed by President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev on December 16, 1991, and according to the Law of Kazakhstan "On holidays in Kazakhstan" as of December 13, 2001.

On December 16, 1991, the Constitutional Law on Independence of Kazakhstan was adopted. After the collapse of the USSR the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic was the last country to announce its sovereignty in the post-Soviet Union space.

The country finally had a status of an independent democratic and rightful state having all the plenitude of the power in its territory and determining its foreign and internal policy independently.

Kazakhstan voluntarily renounced its nuclear arsenal left from the Soviet era and announced the territory of the country free of nuclear weapons. The initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on implementation of "ATOM" international project is being implemented.

In 2010, Kazakhstan presided in the OSCE.

The capital city of Kazakhstan - Astana - hosts many international events such as the Congress of World and Traditional Religions, Astana Economic Forum, different conferences, etc.

The international policy of Kazakhstan is aimed at having international guarantees of the sovereignty and independence of the country.

Kazakhstan is a full member of the UN and continues to strengthen cooperation with the most authoritative international organizations such as the EU, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Monetary Fund, IAEA, Red Cross, UNICEF and the UNESCO.

Kazakhstan has joined the WTO this year. The EEU began to operate this year as well. This year, Kazakhstan has also climbed up in the top 50 list of world leading exporters, ranked 43 rd.

Kazakhstan jointly with the IAEA established the international nuclear fuel bank in Kazakhstan. The international specialized exhibition EXPO will be held in Astana in 2017.

The third Kazakhstani spaceman, Aidyn Aimbetov, took an orbital flight in 2015.

Besides, the country had political reforms that helped to strengthen the image of the country in the international arena. Kazakhstan is a member of international and regional organizations, and is known as a reliable partner for western and eastern counties.

Today, we can state that Kazakhstan has become a respected state in the international arena and taken its rightful place among the world best powers.