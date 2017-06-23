Kazakhstan marks two professional holidays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today on June 23, Kazakhstan traditionally celebrates the Civil Servant and Police Day Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Сivil Servant Day was approved by the President of Kazakhstan in 2013. This year the country held a contest for the best civil servants for the holiday. And today the winners will be awarded gratitude letters and badges on behalf of the Head of State.

Earlier, President Nazarbayev held a meeting with the winners and congratulated them on their victory.

On June 23, 1992, the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the first legal act that determined the tasks and functions of the Kazakh police. On June 5, 2007, the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named June 23 Police Day.

Last year on June 23, the capital's police arranged a bike marathon in honor of their professional holiday when policemen rode bicycles from the Astana akimat to the Independence Monument.