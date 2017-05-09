Kazakhstan marks Victory Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is celebrating Victory Day today, marking the 72nd anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany in 1945.

"We are grateful to the veterans, for the opportunity to build an independent, strong Kazakhstan for future generations. The armed forces of our country are the heirs of your military glory, a symbol of the continuity of military traditions of our fathers and grandfathers. Defense and security of the Motherland are a sacred duty of every citizen," Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening a parade dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 72nd anniversary of the Victory Day

As the President noted at the ceremony of presenting the general's epaulets and state awards to a number of servicemen and law enforcement officers, the Defender of the Fatherland Day and the Victory Day are very special for the country.

"World War II is an example of an outstanding heroism of our ancestors, thanks to whose victory we live in peace for more than 70 years, able to raise children and develop," Nursultan Nazarbayev said, stressing that the memory of them must live forever.

The war affected every Kazakhstani family. As many as 1,800,000 Kazakhstanis joined the Soviet army. Hundreds of thousands were awarded orders and medals. About 500 of them became the Heroes of the Soviet Union. 110 Kazakhstanis were awarded the Order of Glory.

630 thousand Kazakhstanis were killed in battles or went missing during the war. the country made a great contribution to the Victory providing the Soviet Army with military equipment, food, and other supplies.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today there are 2,776 veterans of the Great Patriotic War, 157,679 homefront workers, 194 people who worked in Leningrad during the siege, 487 former inmates of concentration camps and ghettos, 7,806 wives of deceased veterans, 80 spouses of servicemen and partisans who went missing during the war, and 778 citizens of other categories who contributed to the Victory.

In 2017 Kazakh government allocated more than 1 billion tenge in social support for veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

As previously reported, Kazakhstani historians plan to create a map of country's military memorials.