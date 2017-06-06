MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan may be interested in Belarus' best practices of agricultural modernization, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Boleslav Pirshtuk said as he met with Chairman of the Committee for Agrarian Issues at the lower chamber of the Kazakhstani parliament Saparkhan Omarov on 6 June, BelTA has learned.

The meeting focused on the further development of interparliamentary interaction and the expansion of cooperation in agribusiness. In particular, Boleslav Pirshtuk stressed that during the visit Saparkhan Omarov will visit the specialized expo Belagro 2017 which opens in Minsk District on 6 June and agricultural enterprises in Gomel Oblast. "Belarus has done a lot for the modernization of agriculture (and you are directly involved in it) in recent years: the country has implemented a number of strategic programs, made much progress in the development of agricultural machine building," the vice speaker said. He assumed that the partners in the Eurasian Economic Union may be interested in Belarus' experience in this field given the fact that the two countries set up joint assembly plants on the territory of Kazakhstan.



Apart from that, Boleslav Pirshtuk believes that Belarus has made big progress in animal husbandry by applying modern technologies. "In fact, the parameters of quality are rather good here," he said and added that the Belarusian side exports more than a half of agricultural products.



As for the trade turnover with Kazakhstan, the vice speaker of the House of Representatives said that it has fallen due to some reasons in recent years. "There has been a recession since 2014, and only now our trade turnover has begun to increase," he said. "There are good conditions for restoring the previous level."



Saparkhan Omarov, in turn, confirmed that Kazakhstan can learn a lot from Belarus in agriculture. He also pointed out the importance of cooperation in agricultural machine building. "More and more equipment from joint ventures is used on our fields every year. We like its price and quality," Saparkhan Omarov assured, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .