Kazakhstan may become bridge between Asia, Europe – Deputy FM A.Volkov

Kazakhstan has the necessary criteria including government stability, central geography and a developed transport infrastructure, to be a land bridge between Asia and Europe, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Volkov told Sputnik.

The foreign ministers of 51 Asian and European countries met in Luxembourg for the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) on November 5-6. Kazakhstan’s delegation was headed by Volkov.

"In my speech at the ministerial meeting I emphasized that due to the stable political situation and a favorable geographical location, as well as the successful implementation of a number of transport and logistics infrastructure projects, Kazakhstan could become a bridge between Asia and Europe," he said.

According to the deputy minister, Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development where priority attention is given to industry modernization and new technologies.

Volkov added that strengthening his country's partnership with industrialized nations was important, citing Kazakhstan's recent $23-billion agreements with China to implement industrial projects.

The politician also pointed out that development of strategic and stable economic partnerships with Britain, Germany, France and other European states is important to the Central Asian country.

Some political forces use terrorist attacks to achieve their own goals, impeding an efficient international anti-terrorist fight, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Volkov told Sputnik.

"Current events in the various regions of the world, including a series of terrorist attacks in the Middle East and in Paris, show that the lack of effectiveness in the fight against terrorist threats is largely explained by differences in the assessment of this threat, and sometimes, by the direct use of terrorist capabilities by some political forces," Volkov said.

He added that the difference between the states' approaches to the fight against terrorism "not only reduces the systematic work of the international community, but also allows 'terrorists internationally' to take advantage of differences between states."

During the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev called to create an international antiterrorist network under the aegis of the United Nations.

Astana invites European companies to establish joint ventures in Kazakhstan using the country as a foothold to expand into neighboring states, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Volkov said.