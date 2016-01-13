  • kz
    Kazakhstan may combine elections to Majilis, maslikhats

    13:04, 13 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A member of the Kazakh Parliament came up with the proposal to combine elections to Majilis and maslikhats on Wednesday.

    Majilis deputy Nurlan Abdirov believes that such move will significantly shorten the electoral period and save budget funds.
    "We cannot wait till the end of our term [at Majilis] in late 2016. We've made a decision to combine the elections to Majilis and maslikhats in order to synchronize our actions at all levels in terms of implementation of the reforms suggested by the President last year," majilisman Abdirov said at the plenary session of the chamber.
    Earlier at the session the Majilis deputies initiated voluntary dissolution of the chamber and proposed to hold snap parliamentary elections.

