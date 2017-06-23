  • kz
    Kazakhstan may create a fund to support Kazakhs abroad

    13:04, 23 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed to establish a fund to support Kazakhs abroad, Kazinform reports.

    President Nazarbayev instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to create "Otandastar" Fund to support Kazakhs who are abroad or have returned to their homeland.

    The Kazakh leader reminded that Kazakhstani businessmen should contribute to the fund and create new work places and offer them to repatriates.

    The leadership of the Kurultai, the Presidential Administration and the Government were charged to create the fund.

    
