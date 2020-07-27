Kazakhstan may declare 2021 the Year of Ecology

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan civil activists have proposed to declare 2021 as the Year of Ecology in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The proposal to declare the year 2021 as the Year of Ecology was put forward by civil activist Arman Khairullin during an online meeting chaired by Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva. Khairullin called on Kazakhstanis to support the proposal.

As earlier reported, the online roundtable on environmental education chaired by Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, is taking place, where the minister has urged the environmental experts to come up with proposals regarding environmental education.