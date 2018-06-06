  • kz
    Kazakhstan may earn USD 5 bln on through traffic

    15:25, 06 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan may annually earn USD 5 billion on through traffic," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told addressing the FIC plenary sitting in Astana.

    "We believe Kazakhstan may earn about USD 5 billion of annual profit by 2020," the President noted.

    "The Eurasian multimodal transport and transit hub is being established now. For the past 10 years Kazakhstan built about 3,000 km of railways, 6,500 km of highways under the country's infrastructure program. Logistics hubs were built on the border with China, seaports in the west of the country and a terminal at Liányúngǎng port on China. All the said has increased the country's cargo turnover by two and half times, transit freight traffic raised half as much and container shipping doubled," the President said.

    "Nine international air routes were launched last year, 10 more will be operating by 2020 to bridge the world's leading financial centres and Kazakhstan. The number of transit passengers should grow to reach 1,600,000 by 2020," the Head of State added.

