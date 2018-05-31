Kazakhstan may host the first Ethnosport Games in 2021

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tripartite memorandum of intent was signed between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games in the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document between Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games, was signed by Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Kairat Satybaldy, and Chairperson Khalil Ahmed Khan, respectively. The Memorandum also includes the issue regarding holding the first World Ethnosport Games in Kazakhstan. As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan is among the four countries bidding for this large-scale event. Today Press Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Aidar Kyrykbai told the reporters that an official bid was submitted to UNESCO.



"Today we have signed the Memorandum of Intent between our Committee, the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, and representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan expressed its intention to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games, and we are grateful for that. We cooperate with Kazakhstan at the global level," said Khalil Ahmed Khan.



In turn, Kairat Satybaldyuly pointed out that if UNESCO supports Kazakhstan's application, then, Kazakh athletes will be able to show their national sports mastery to the world on the 30th Anniversary of the country's independence in 2021 in Astana.



The visit of the UNESCO Committee delegation is associated with the 2nd Asian Tenge Ilu Championship and the 3rd Asian Audaryspak Championship to be held June 1-2 at Kazanat Racetrack in Astana.