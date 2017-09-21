Kazakhstan may host World Social Security Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Secretary General of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Hans-Horst Konkolewsky, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, Secretary Abdykalikova lauded the important role the ISSA plays in carrying out single social security policy worldwide. After joining the association in 2012, Kazakhstan, as its member, has been supporting its goals and has been keen to cooperate in terms of improvement of social security system.



"I would like to thank you for paying special attention to Kazakhstan's social security system. It‘s been five years since we've been cooperating with ISSA. You've helped us introduce the three-tier social security system. Right now it can safely be said that the system functions effectively. We are to work on the quality and improvement of social standards. We want our social standards to resemble those of the OECD member states," the Secretary of State noted.



"Over the past couple of years," Abdykalikova said, "Kazakhstan has adopted important strategic documents, for instance, the Concept of Social Development for 2030 and the Concept of pension system development. A new concept on migration issues is being mapped out. As we are to work on the implementation of these documents in the future, of course, we will need ISSA's assistance and consultations."



Secretary Abdykalikova added that it has been suggested holding the World Social Security Forum in Kazakhstan.



She also stressed that Kazakhstan conducts consistent policy in the sphere of social security of the population outlined in the Concept of social development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2030.



In attendance at the meeting was Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova.



It should be noted that Kazakhstan not only joined the ISSA, it also became the member of its Technical Commission in 2016.