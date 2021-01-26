  • kz
    Kazakhstan may introduce human immune status QR codes

    14:35, 26 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged within a month to explore the issue of introducing QR codes that would contain information concerning the immune status of a person, Kazinform reports.

    «Some countries consider the immune status of the population as a key criteria for imposing certain restrictions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today in Nur-Sultan.

    He also stressed that Kazakhstan should create a new reality based on the balance of economic and sanitary measures.

    The Head of State charged the Government jointly with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs within a month to explore the issue of introducing human immune status QR codes to provide balanced approach to antiepidemic measures.


