Kazakhstan may invite foreign experts to help develop mandatory health insurance fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayev does rule out the possibility of Kazakhstan enlisting the help of international experts to create the mandatory social medical insurance fund in the country.

"Presently the Healthcare and Social Development Ministry together with the Government of Kazakhstan are working on the creation of the national mandatory social medical insurance fund. The first attempt to launch the system of mandatory health insurance in Kazakhstan was not successful, it was negative. In order to avoid the same mistakes, we may invite foreign consultants to help us develop it," Ms Nazarbayeva said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Wednesday.

At the press conference she also added that "Government for Citizens" State Corporation is a unique project that may eventually replace the majority of ministries.

In this respect, the Vice Prime Minister cited Georgia as an example of launching the House of Justice that delivers various types of services based on the so-called ‘one-desk-service' principle.

"We've invited our Georgian colleagues to share their experience with us," Ms Nazarbayeva noted.