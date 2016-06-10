Kazakhstan may revoke citizenship of its nationals linked to terror acts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for Religious Affairs of the Culture and Sports Ministry of Kazakhstan suggests revoking citizenship of Kazakhstanis linked to terrorist acts abroad.

Chairman of the committee Galym Shoikin talked about the proposal to revoke citizenship of Kazakhstanis linked to terrorist acts abroad after its session at the Diplomat Hotel in Astana on Friday.



"We've already talked to Kazakhstani authorities about it. They are to decide whether to sustain this proposal or not," he told journalists.



In his words, the proposal was put forward for the first time in December 2015, but in light of the terror attacks on June 5 in Aktobe city it took on new significance.