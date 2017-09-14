  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan may send peacekeepers to Syria, if UN makes such decision - Nazarbayev

    17:47, 14 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has revealed in which case Kazakhstan may send its peacekeepers to Syria, Kazinform reports. 

    President Nazarbayev told local and foreign journalists at the press conference in Astana on Thursday that Kazakhstan may send its peacekeepers, if the UN makes such decision.

    "First of all, according to our Constitution, we can send our peacekeepers to hot spots only if such decision is made by the Kazakh Parliament. Secondly, the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) doesn't stipulate for participation of such forces. But, if the UN decides to send such forces, then we, as members of the UN, may send our military to participate," President Nazarbayev stressed.

    The press conference was organized at the Akorda presidential residence.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!