Kazakhstan may shift to parliamentary system - Polish expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The special address by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of the government may have been dictated by the need to shirt to the parliamentary system, believes Polish senator Kazimierz Kleina.

"In the context of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and functioning of the presidential system enshrined in the Constitution and supported by the President himself and many Kazakhstani politicians in their numerous speeches, this decision may be surprising. I suppose that by making such a decision Kazakhstan expresses its wish to shift to the parliamentary system," said the Polish MP adding that the special working group will prepare the draft amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.