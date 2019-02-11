Kazakhstan Met office issues weather forecast for Feb 12-14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has informed about the weather predicted in Kazakhstan from 12th through 14th February, Kazinform reports.

"The northeastern tropospheric flows, which caused a short-term drop in temperatures across the country, have been replaced by western and southwestern ones. Therefore, the next three days, the air temperatures in Kazakhstan will be close to climatological normal. The cyclone, which will move through the southern regions of the country, will cause precipitation and an increase in air temperatures in the southern and southeastern parts of the country," the forecasters inform.



The other regions of Kazakhstan will be influenced by a wedge of the anticyclone, mostly causing no precipitation.