Kazakhstan Met Office: Temperatures to drop low

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has informed of the weather predicted in Kazakhstan on 24-26 November, Kazinform reports.

"The atmospheric fronts moving through Kazakhstan will cause snowfall across the country. And on Saturday, the northern, central, eastern, and southern regions will see heavy snow, snowstorm, 15-20 mps strong western winds with gusts of 23-28 mps. In some areas, the wind speed will exceed 30 mps," the Weather Service warns.

According to the forecasters, the unusually warm weather is expected to change since the air temperature will be as low as the climate normal.