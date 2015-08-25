Kazakhstan militaries finished third in Interaction 2015 exercises (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan militaries ranked third following "Interaction 2015" exercises held in the territory of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The participants competed in grenade throwing, kettlebell lifting, pull ups and volleybal. Kazakhstan team took part also in classical shooting on electronic simulators. Besides, the sports competition included 100m free style swimming and 4m and 50m races. Kazakh militaries held also the Day of Kazakhstan Culture, during which they organized a concert and a thematic exposition.