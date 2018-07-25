Kazakhstan military delegation arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan received a military delegation of Kazakhstan, Kabar reports.

It is the first official visit in the history of Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations since the countries gained independence. Kazakhstan's military delegation led by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Saken Zhassuzakov, arrived in Bishkek yesterday. On arrival, he met with the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Today, the delegates are having a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev.

In the course of the talks, the sides will discuss the situation in Central Asia, share best practices on the issues related to the armed forces of the two countries and issues of ensuring mutual security. A military intelligence cooperation agreement is expected to be signed as a result of the dialogue.