Kazakhstan minister of trade and integration to visit Belarus in early 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM – A delegation from Kazakhstan led by the minister of trade and integration will visit Belarus in early 2020, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev said at a press conference timed to Kazakhstan's Independence Day on 26 December, BelTA has learned.

The ambassador noted that the visit is part of Belarus-Kazakhstan highest-level agreements. «Kazakhstan seeks a bigger presence for its products on Belarus' market. This matter will be in focus of the talks» he said.

Askar Beisenbayev emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in deeper cooperation with Belarus.

He noted that the inter-governmental commission convened again in October to discuss ways to scale up joint assembly production, promote cooperation, and launch new projects across various fields. In addition to that, the parties discussed cooperation prospects in the agricultural industry, transport and logistics, space and healthcare.

The Belarus-Kazakhstan business forum in October resulted in 15 agreements in mechanical engineering, agricultural industry and pharmaceutics to the tune of $75 million. In addition to that, Kazakhstan has plans to purchase Belarusian farm machinery to the amount of over $40 million, Kazinform refers to BelTA.