Kazakhstan MMA Federation president: Astana World Championship to appear on Euronews

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Euronews crew is expected to be present at the WMMAA World MMA Championships, which will be held on October 6 and 7 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the honorary president of the National MMA, Pankration and Grappling Federation, Aidar Makhmetov, the fact that such a major TV channel will report on the event is a big breakthrough not only for the Kazakh MMA but for the entire amateur MMA.

As it previously reported, on October 6 and 7, Astana will host the WMMAA's World MMA Championships. 150 fighters from different parts of the world are expected to take part in the tournament. Male fighters split into 8 weight categories will clash with each other. Female MMA practitioners will be divided into 2 weight categories which will mark the debut of women at the tournament.