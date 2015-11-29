  • kz
    Kazakhstan MMA team earned 6 medals in Prague Championship

    15:58, 29 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national team of Kazakhstan ranks the second at the Prague World Mixed Martial Arts Championship.

    “Following the final games held November 28 in Prague, Sergey Morozov (61.2 kg), Zhumageldy Zhalgassuly (65.8 kg), Shavkat Rakhmonov (77.1 kg), Dauren Ermekov (84 kg) and Mokhmad Sulimanov (+93 kg) won silver medals. Rashid Dagayev (70.3 kg) won a bronze,” a press release of the Kazakhstan MMA Federation reads.

    Thus, the national team of Kazakhstan ranks the second. Russian fighters became the first, and Azerbaijan team holds the third position.

