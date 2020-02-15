Kazakhstan moguls’ prodigy Gorodko stuns again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko hauled another gold in Women’s Moguls on the first day of the FIS European Cup in Jyväskylä, Finland, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Despite the fact that Gorodko is only 14 and the youngest competitor at the event, she surpassed older and more experienced athletes and claimed gold with 67.06 points.

German Hanna Weese scored 67.05 points bringing her silver medal. Russian Svetlana Ivanova settled for bronze with 57.58 points.

Another Kazakhstani Olessya Graur earned 56.07 points for her performance coming in 5th at the event.

Gorodko has been demonstrating quite impressive results this season by collecting eight gold, two silver and one bronze medals at FIS events in Europe.