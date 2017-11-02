Kazakhstan-Mongolia business forum held in Ulaanbaatar

BEIJING-ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM On October 31 - November 1 the Mongol capital hosted the second Kazakhstan-Mongolia business forum "Trade Mission - 2017", Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event organized by KAZAKH INVEST National Company and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Mongolia with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mongolia was attended by representatives of 14 Kazakhstani and more than 100 Mongolian companies.





Within the framework of the forum, Kazakh businessmen also met with a number of Mongolian officials and potential business partners to discuss the prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.





