    Kazakhstan-Mongolia extradition agrt ratified

    19:20, 25 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the Law «On ratification of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Extradition Agreement,» Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice
