Kazakhstan-Mongolia extradition agrt ratified
19:20, 25 December 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the Law «On ratification of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Extradition Agreement,» Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
Laws, decrees, orders
Law and justice
