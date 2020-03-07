Kazakhstan, Mongolia seek to strengthen economic ties

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM This week, Ambassador Zhalgas Adilbayev met with Economic and Industrial Policy Advisor to the President of Mongolia Erdenebat Tseveendorj, during which prospects for bilateral cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres were discussed, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Mongolia informed.

The parties particularly emphasized their interest in further expanding trade and economic cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, mining, transport logistics and aviation.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of holding an exhibition of Kazakhstan producers and the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation in Ulaanbaatar.



