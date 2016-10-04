Kazakhstan more than doubles apparel exports in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's textile exports has made $52.5 million in the first half of 2016 and increased by 18.3% compared to the analogous period of last year, Kazinform has learnt from JSC "National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST".

According to the agency, export of Kazakhstani textile products exceeded $108 million. It should be noted that in 2015 apparel exports totaled $23.6 million and increased by 26.3% compared to 2014.



"In the first half of 2016, apparel exports in Kazakhstan have more than doubled increasing from $9.1 million to $21.6 million," the agency said in a statement.



The agency consistently supports local textile producers who try to enter foreign markets. Six Kazakhstani textile enterprises have already used instruments of the government support this year.